Court directs FIA to submit challan against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza in money laundering case

(@FahadShabbir)

A FIA prosecutor says that the charge-sheet is finalized, approved by the agency’s board and consists of seven volumes.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2021) A Special Court in Lahore on Saturday directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit a chart-sheet against Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Shaarif and his son in a money laundering case.

Judge Mohammad Aslam Gondal passed the order while hearing the case as Shehbaz and Punjab Assembly opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz turned up in court.

As the proceedings commenced, the court enquired about submission of the case challan to which an FIA prosecutor replied that the charge-sheet was finalized and approved the agency’s board.

According to the prosecutor, the charge-sheet consists of seven volumes and had declared four people as key suspects while others as their co-accused.

The court had given the FIA a last chance to file the case challan on the last hearing. Upon failure to submit the charge-sheet, the judge had warned the FIA officials that they would be served a show-cause notice.

Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz were facing Rs25 billion money laundering case in sugar scandal. The prosecution had accused Shehbaz Sharif of aiding and abetting his sons Hamza and Salman in accumulating more assets than their known sources of income.