UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Directs For Early Completion Of Investigations Against Khawaja Asif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 02:13 PM

Court directs for early completion of investigations against Khawaja Asif

An accountability court on Tuesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for early completion of investigations against Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif in assets beyond means case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for early completion of investigations against Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif in assets beyond means case.

The court also extended the judicial remand of Khawaja Asif till March 12 in the case.

Duty Judge Akmal Khan conducted the proceedings due to absence of the judge concerned.

The jail authorities produced Khawaja Asif before the court on expiry of his judicial remand term, who got his attendance marked.

Khawaja Asif's counsel requested the court to direct NAB authorities for early completion of investigation and filing of challan (charge-sheet).

At this, the court conceded the request and directed NAB authorities for early completion of the investigations.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till March 12 and also extended judicial remand of Khawaja Asif. The court directed jail authorities for producing him again on expiry of the remand term.

The NAB had launched investigations against the PML-N leader under Clause 4 of the NAB Ordinance 1999and section 3 of the Anti-money Laundering act. It alleged that assets of Khawaja Asif increased substantially which did not correspond to his income. The bureau also stated that Khawaja Asif claimed to receive Rs 130 million from a UAE firm but he failed to present solid evidence in investigations. The bureau also alleged that Khawaja Asif was running a benami company.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Khawaja Asif UAE Company March Muslim From Million Court

Recent Stories

National Assembly passes two Private Members` bill ..

2 minutes ago

Two-headed boy born in Badin Hospital

2 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $64.24 a barrel ..

15 minutes ago

European equities slip at open on 02 march 20021

2 minutes ago

AK-203 to Become Basic Assault Weapon in Indian Ar ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.