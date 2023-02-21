Court directs Imran Khan to ensure attendance on Feb 28

(@FahadShabbir)

A local court of Islamabad on Tuesday instructed Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s Chief Imran Khan to ensure his appearance before the court on February 28, in toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :A local court of Islamabad on Tuesday instructed Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s Chief Imran Khan to ensure his appearance before the court on February 28, in toshakhana case.

Additional District and Session Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the case filed by District Election Commissioner Islamabad seeking criminal proceedings against Imran Khan for hiding details of toshakhana gifts from the institution.

At the outset of the hearing, Imran Khan's lawyer Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that his cleint's applications had been produced for exemption from appearance on medical grounds. He said that the X-Ray of Imran Khan's leg would be conducted on February 28, after which his health condition could be described.

The court said that the trial could be prolonged if the same practice would continue. ECP's Lawyer Saad Hassan objected over the exemption request of Imran Khan and said that the accused went to the Lahore High Court (LHC) on his foots. He prayed the court to issue directives for medical examination of former prime minister from PIMS.

The ECP's counsel also submitted verified copies of the documents to the court related to the case.

The court said that the documents were supposed to be provided to the accused in a personal capacity as per the laws.

The judge said that the court had been granting exemption from appearance to the accused on every hearing. Imran Khan was also summoned in personal capacity in this day hearing, he noted.

Barrister Gohar Ali said that Imran Khan appeared before LHC from Zaman Park, adding that it took a lot of time due to security reasons. He said that appearance in Islamabad kacheri was a bit difficult as the doctors had advised him for complete rest.

The court said that there must be an MLC about the Wazirabad incident and asked the lawyers to provide it. The judge said that the court continuously had been accepting the stance of defence, adding that the court had to frame charges after proving the documents to the accused.

The lawyer said that the case against his client was non-serious, adding that Imran Khan couldn't come to the court due to health problems. He said that there were also cases in other courts against his clients.

The court, therefore, directed the PTI's chief to ensure his attendance at the next hearing and adjourned the case.