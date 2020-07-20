UrduPoint.com
Court Directs NAB To File Reference In Narowal Sports City Case

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Court directs NAB to file reference in Narowal Sports City case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday Directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file reference in Narowal sports City case against former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal, before next date of hearing.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on a case initiated by NAB against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s leader.

During the course of proceeding, the court asked the NAB official regarding submission of reference pertaining to the above matter. The NAB prosecutor prayed the court to grant more time in this regard as the reference had been sent to NAB headquarters for final approval.

The court directed the NAB to file reference before next date of hearing and adjourned the case till August 26.

