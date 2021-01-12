UrduPoint.com
Court Directs NAB To Share Copies Of Interim Reference

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to share the copies of interim reference with the accused pertaining to Thatha Water Supply.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khand conducted hearing in graft reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others.

During the course of proceeding, NAB Prosecutor Irfan Bhola and NAB witness Zulfiqar Gupang appeared before the court. The defence lawyer adopted the stance that his clients were named in supplementary reference and its copies were shared with them.

However, the copies of the interim reference were not provided yet, he said. At this, the court directed NAB to provide copies of the interim reference.

On the occasion, the defence lawyer also presented the death certificate of accused Ijaz Ahmed Memon, on which the court sought report from IO and adjourned the case till Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the same court adjourned hearing on Pink Residency reference connected with the fake accounts scam till tomorrow.

