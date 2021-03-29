Court directs NAB to share reference copies with accused

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday instructed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to share copies of reference with the accused including former chairman CDA Farkhand Iqbal and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference against Farkhand Iqbal and others filed by anti corruption body.

The co-accused including former director general CDA Sarwar Sindhu, Syed Tehseen Akhter, Abdul Aziz Qazi, Mehboob Ali, Masood ur Rehman, Raheem Khan and Sher Zaman appeared before the court and marked attendances.

However, the court granted one-day exemption from hearing to accused Farkhand Iqbal in the case.

The defence lawyer pleaded that the accused were yet not shared the copies of reference against them. The court instructed the NAB to provide the reference copies and adjourned the case till April 13.