UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Directs NAB To Share Reference Copies With Accused

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 04:55 PM

Court directs NAB to share reference copies with accused

An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday instructed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to share copies of reference with the accused including former chairman CDA Farkhand Iqbal and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday instructed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to share copies of reference with the accused including former chairman CDA Farkhand Iqbal and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference against Farkhand Iqbal and others filed by anti corruption body.

The co-accused including former director general CDA Sarwar Sindhu, Syed Tehseen Akhter, Abdul Aziz Qazi, Mehboob Ali, Masood ur Rehman, Raheem Khan and Sher Zaman appeared before the court and marked attendances.

However, the court granted one-day exemption from hearing to accused Farkhand Iqbal in the case.

The defence lawyer pleaded that the accused were yet not shared the copies of reference against them. The court instructed the NAB to provide the reference copies and adjourned the case till April 13.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption National Accountability Bureau April Capital Development Authority From Share Court

Recent Stories

Dedicated to the 100th Anniversary of the excavati ..

9 minutes ago

Mehbooba Mufti denied issuance of passport because ..

12 minutes ago

World Free Zones Organisation reveals 53% of free ..

17 minutes ago

Rs492.772 bn released for social sector uplift pro ..

2 minutes ago

Provincial advisor inaugurates polio campaign

2 minutes ago

Over 15M COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Tu ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.