Court directs police to produce Fawad before it till 12: 30 pm today

A sessions judge has passed the orders on plea moved by the police challenging orders of the judicial magistrate who sent Fawad Chaudhary to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2023) A district and sessions judge on Saturday directed authorities concerned to produce PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry before the court by 12:30pm today.

Sessions judge Tahir mehmood heard the case on the plea moved by the Islamabad police against orders of the judicial magistrate who sent Fawad on Judicial remand a day earlier.

The police asked the court to null and void the judicial magistrate's decision and extend Fawad's physical remand for further investigation.

Advocate Babar Awan represented Fawad Chaudhary before the court and asked the judge to order Additional Sessions Judge Faizan Gillani to hear Fawad's bail plea.

Awan said that it was really surprising that the investigation officer (IO) was not turning up before the court," Awan said, pointing out that the IO was summoned but despite he did not appear before it.

The court, however, observed that it would look into the matter and put off further hearing till 10:30am. Earlier the court had adjourned the hearing till 10:00 am.

As the court resumed the hearing the judge asked about two-day physical remand of Fawad Chaudhary.

On it, the prosecutor informed the court that Fawad's photogrammetry test had to be done in the Punjab Forensic Lab in Lahore. It was practically, he said, one day physical remand.

According to the latest reports, an additional sessions judge, meanwhile, also heard PTI leader's bail plea this morning.

“I am ready for the arguments on the petition," argued the counsel representing Fawad.

The judge, however, observed that he hadn’t received the case file and records therefore he adjourned the proceedings till 10am.

The proceeding was halted after the police submitted a plea challenging decision on the rejection of an extension in physical remand.

A day earlier, Fawad submitted a post-arrest bail petition to the judicial magistrate of Islamabad after the local court sent the former information minister on 14-day judicial remand.