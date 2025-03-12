Court Directs PTI Leaders To Ensure Attendance In Azadi March Case
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The local court on Wednesday directed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leaders nominated in cases related to the Azadi March to ensure their attendance for further proceedings.
During the hearing, PTI leader Zartaj Gul appeared before the Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti, accompanied by her legal team, including Sardar Masroof Khan, Zahid Dar, Amna Ali, and Murtaza Turi.
The court clarified that the trial cannot proceed unless every accused individual is present, marking the latest development in a case filed at Bhara Kahu Police Station.
However, the next hearing is scheduled for April 12.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its digital leadership
Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to transform public spaces into artist ..
SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in child murder case
Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express train
Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to achieve RTA’s objectives
Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 billion at end of December 2024: C ..
Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute sign agreement to enhance heal ..
Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge programmes for UAE Reading Mon ..
Dubai International Aquatics Championships to attract over 3000 swimmers
Officials: SPL driving force behind intellectual, cultural growth
NCEMA to organise exhibition to enhance community preparedness for crises, emerg ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in child murder case5 minutes ago
-
Court directs PTI leaders to ensure attendance in Azadi March case5 minutes ago
-
Police bust gang involved in theft of transformers5 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab releases another Rs. 3m for treatment of police employees5 minutes ago
-
Turkiye, PBM distribute Ramazan Food Assistance to 1,500 families in Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
Director social welfare for accepting senior citizen card6 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab orders high security alert in Punjab6 minutes ago
-
Sukkur traders condemn terrorist attack on Jaffar express6 minutes ago
-
SCCI hails Prime Minister's economic efforts6 minutes ago
-
Karakoram Highway reopened after landslides, Minister commends NHA performance6 minutes ago
-
Dc reviews route for Hazrat Ali Day 'jaloos'6 minutes ago
-
DC inspects prices, quality of commodities at Rehri Bazaar6 minutes ago