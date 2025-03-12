Court directs PTI leaders to ensure attendance in Azadi March case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The local court on Wednesday directed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leaders nominated in cases related to the Azadi March to ensure their attendance for further proceedings.

During the hearing, PTI leader Zartaj Gul appeared before the Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti, accompanied by her legal team, including Sardar Masroof Khan, Zahid Dar, Amna Ali, and Murtaza Turi.

The court clarified that the trial cannot proceed unless every accused individual is present, marking the latest development in a case filed at Bhara Kahu Police Station.

However, the next hearing is scheduled for April 12.