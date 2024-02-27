Court Directs SHO Not To Harass Married Girl
Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2024 | 08:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Additional Sessions Court directed SHO Qadirpur Raan to refrain from harassing a married girl who contracted marriage after her own choice.
According to court sources, Amna Bibi, resident of Qadirpur Raan contracted marriage after her own choice few days back.
She maintained that her family was not happy over her marriage.
The family approached Qadirpur Raan police for exerting pressure on her and her husband.
The girl, through her lawyer, prayed for her safety and security.
