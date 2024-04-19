Court Directs To Conduct Endoscopy Test Of Bushra Bibi
Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2024 | 10:25 PM
The Accountability Court of Islamabad on Friday directed the authorities concerned to get conducted an endoscopy test of Bushra Bibi by Dr. Asim Yousus and the government doctor within next two days
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The Accountability Court of Islamabad on Friday directed the authorities concerned to get conducted an endoscopy test of Bushra Bibi by Dr. Asim Yousus and the government doctor within next two days.
AC Judge Nasir Javed Rana issued the directive during the hearing of a one-million-pound Al-Qadir Trust scam case.
The court also instructed the jail authorities to immediately remove the extra walls installed in the courtroom, observing that it would hold further proceedings till the same was not done.
The jail administration removed some wooden walls in the courtroom during the break.
The defence counsel filed an application after the break, mentioning the problems being faced by media persons during the hearing.
The court directed the administration to facilitate the journalists and adjourned the hearing until April 23.
Recent Stories
DIG directs SSPs to take unrelenting action against organized crimes
Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: Khawaja Asif
Pakistan aims to agree outline of new IMF loan in May - Finance Minister
Pakistan's indigenous products can enter global market: Experts
Roti, naan will be available at official rates. Nanbai Association
Lacking storm drains, Dubai sees persistent flooding
West Bank villagers vigilant but vulnerable after settler attacks
Sindh to upgrade primary schools to reduce dropout rate
Calls for calm after reported Israeli strike on Iran
PTF meeting for polio eradication held
Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela inaugurated
BISP cash disbursement center set up
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG directs SSPs to take unrelenting action against organized crimes3 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: Khawaja Asif3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's indigenous products can enter global market: Experts3 minutes ago
-
Roti, naan will be available at official rates. Nanbai Association3 minutes ago
-
PTF meeting for polio eradication held4 minutes ago
-
Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela inaugurated6 minutes ago
-
BISP cash disbursement center set up9 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding polio drive in Jhal Magsi9 minutes ago
-
Stormy weather ravages Bahawalnagar's Cholistan areas9 minutes ago
-
Punjab Music Competition schedule released9 minutes ago
-
Mayor LMC chairs council meeting9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy rescue, relief operation continue in rain hit Gwadar, Ormara areas22 minutes ago