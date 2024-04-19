Court directs to conduct endoscopy test of Bushra Bibi

The Accountability Court of Islamabad on Friday directed the authorities concerned to get conducted an endoscopy test of Bushra Bibi by Dr. Asim Yousus and the government doctor within next two days

AC Judge Nasir Javed Rana issued the directive during the hearing of a one-million-pound Al-Qadir Trust scam case.

The court also instructed the jail authorities to immediately remove the extra walls installed in the courtroom, observing that it would hold further proceedings till the same was not done.

The jail administration removed some wooden walls in the courtroom during the break.

The defence counsel filed an application after the break, mentioning the problems being faced by media persons during the hearing.

The court directed the administration to facilitate the journalists and adjourned the hearing until April 23.