UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Disallows Qandeel Parents' Forgiveness Plea For Now

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 07:58 PM

Court disallows Qandeel parents' forgiveness plea for now

The trial court, hearing the murder case of social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch, Thursday disallowed for the time being an application of Qandeel's parents, wherein they had forgiven their sons, charged with killing their daughter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The trial court, hearing the murder case of social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch, Thursday disallowed for the time being an application of Qandeel's parents, wherein they had forgiven their sons, charged with killing their daughter.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Imran Shafi said in the order, issued on Thursday, that the question before the court was that either the murder of Fouzia Azeem alias Qandeel Baloch was the result of honour killing or not, and the legal heirs/ parents of the deceased could be allowed to enter into partial compromise to the extent of their sons.

Qandeel Baloch was allegedly killed by her brother Waseem on July 15, 2016 and at that time the parents were demanding punishment for the accused. However, last Wednesday, they filed an application forgiving their two sons -- Waseem and Aslam Shaheen -- in the murder case.

Their application came up for hearing before Model Court Judge Imran Shafi Thursday. The judge said that 19 witnesses had recorded their witnesses, while the statement of accused Waseem was also on record under Section 164 CrPC. Therefore, at this stage, the court could not reach the conclusion that murder of Qandeel Baloch was an honour killing, as claimed by the prosecution, the Judge said.

So, for the time being, the application under Section 345(2) CrPC for compounding of offence to the extent of accused Waseem and Aslam Shaheen was not allowed, the judge added.

The judge also mentioned another point, raised by the defence counsel, that Section 311 PPC was not made out in the case. The relevant amendment through which the section was inserted in the PPC was made after registration of FIR and it had no retrospective effect. Section 311 PPC was incorporated to prevent the complainants from entering into a compromise with the accused and to make the offence non-compoundable.

The judge observed: "This question will be determined at the time of conclusion of trial as the amendment to the charge can be made at any stage, even at the time of announcement of judgement and further presence and absence of Section 311 PPC in charge-sheet will not prejudice the main case registered under Section 302, 109/34 PPC." The judge said that the parents' plea seeking forgiveness for their accused sons was not allowed for the time being. Keeping in view the restrictions as imposed by Section 345(2) CrPC, all the remaining prosecution witnesses be summoned through designated process on Aug 24, 2019, the judge ordered.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Social Media Qandeel Baloch July FIR 2016 2019 All From Court

Recent Stories

Russia's Humanoid Robot Fedor to Start Work on ISS ..

1 minute ago

Syrian Army Will Not Stop at Khan Sheikhoun in Lib ..

1 minute ago

AJK Prime Minister warns world of another horrible ..

1 minute ago

Draws of Chief Minister Punjab National Karate Cha ..

1 minute ago

Normal flood in Indus River at Kotri barrage

10 minutes ago

Independence Day National Jr Squash C'ship reaches ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.