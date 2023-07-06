Court discharges 34 accused from terrorism cases

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday discharged 34 accused, including former members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Raja Khurram Nawaz and Ghulam Sarwar in cases pertaining to vandalizing in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and the Islamabad Judicial Complex

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday discharged 34 accused, including former members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Raja Khurram Nawaz and Ghulam Sarwar in cases pertaining to vandalizing in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and the Islamabad Judicial Complex.

ATC Judge Abul Hassnat Zulkernain heard the case and pronounced the verdict regarding the acquittal of the accused.

The defence lawyers adopted the stance that no one among the said accused was arrested from the crime scene.

He said 29 accused had already been discharged from the case on the request of investigation officer previously.

The lawyer filed an application under 265D which was approved by the court. The court discharged all the 34 accused who were in attendance before it.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till July 13.

It may be mentioned that the Ramna Police Station had registered two FIRs against the accused under clauses of Anti-Terrorism Act.