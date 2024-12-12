Court Discharges 36 Accused In Protest Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2024 | 11:33 PM
A lower court on Thursday discharged 36 accused in D-Chowk protest case and granted the police two days custody of other 20 accused
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) A lower court on Thursday discharged 36 accused in D-Chowk protest case and granted the police two days custody of other 20 accused.
Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas heard the case registered by Tarnol Police Station.
During hearing, the police produced 56 accused before the court, out of which 36 were discharged from the case while physical remand of remaining 20 accused was granted to the police.
The court asked the police to present the accused again on December 14.
Recent Stories
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) stages Zarai Mela
MRM conference stresses for equal right protection for minorities
US wholesale prices pick up in November
Barrister Malik urges PTI to show responsibility for talks with government
Bulgaria, Romania to fully join Schengen after long wait
Aqib Javed named interim red-ball head coach
JUI-F chief calls for notification of Madrassah Registration Bill: JUI-F chief
Ready to facilitate talks, but decision-making lies with govt: Speaker National ..
In rural pro-govt stronghold, Georgia protests stir calls for compromise
Macron, Tusk discuss idea of foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine
ECB cuts rates again, Lagarde says eurozone 'losing momentum'
Time Magazine names Donald Trump person of the year for second time
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MRM conference stresses for equal right protection for minorities6 minutes ago
-
Barrister Malik urges PTI to show responsibility for talks with government11 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief calls for notification of Madrassah Registration Bill: JUI-F chief11 minutes ago
-
Ready to facilitate talks, but decision-making lies with govt: Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ay ..28 minutes ago
-
District admin’s digital reforms in final stages21 minutes ago
-
BISP organizes ceremony “Salam Benazir” to observe BB’s 17th martyrdom anniversary39 minutes ago
-
3rd Pakistan-Belgium BPC expresses satisfaction over current bilateral ties22 minutes ago
-
Dialogue best option for resolving political issues: Rana Sanaullah22 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt appoints members to Boards of Management of 8 teaching hospitals2 minutes ago
-
Customs seize 4 NCP vehicles from Karachi2 minutes ago
-
LUH committed best medical care for patients2 minutes ago
-
Former senator Waqar Ahmad Khan remanded to NAB in Pak-Arab Housing scam2 minutes ago