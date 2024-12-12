Court discharges 36 accused in protest case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) A lower court on Thursday discharged 36 accused in D-Chowk protest case and granted the police two days custody of other 20 accused.

Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas heard the case registered by Tarnol Police Station.

During hearing, the police produced 56 accused before the court, out of which 36 were discharged from the case while physical remand of remaining 20 accused was granted to the police.

The court asked the police to present the accused again on December 14.