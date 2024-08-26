Court discharges accused in UK riots disinformation case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) A local court on Monday discharged Farhan Asif, who was accused of allegedly spreading disinformation believed to have fueled riots in the United Kingdom.

Earlier, the FIA Cyber Crime Wing produced Farhan Asif before Judicial Magistrate Habibur Rehman Nasir at the district courts, upon the expiry of his four-day physical remand.

The investigation officer submitted a report stating that no solid evidence was found against the accused during the investigation. He explained that the alleged fake news had already been shared on a Twitter account, and the accused had merely retweeted it. He pleaded with the court to discharge the accused from the case.

In response to a court query, Farhan Asif stated that he deleted the fake news six hours later.

Subsequently, the court accepted the investigation officer's plea and discharged the accused from the case.

The FIA Cyber Crime Wing had registered a case against Farhan Asif for inciting riots through fake news in the UK. The case was registered under Sections 9 and 10A of the PECA Act, based on a complaint filed by a technical assistant of the Cyber Crime Wing.

Farhan Asif, who works as a freelancer for a news platform, was accused of disseminating false information on social media about the identity of the killers of three girls in the United Kingdom, which reportedly fueled the unrest.