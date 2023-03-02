UrduPoint.com

Court Discharges Amjad Shoaib From FIR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2023 | 08:53 PM

Court discharges Amjad Shoaib from FIR

A lower court of Islamabad on Thursday ordered to discharge Lt. Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib from FIR pertaining to inciting the public against government institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :A lower court of Islamabad on Thursday ordered to discharge Lt. Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib from FIR pertaining to inciting the public against government institutions.

Additional Session Judge Tahir Sapra announced the verdict which was earlier reserved after hearing arguments from both sides.

At the outset of hearing, defence lawyer Mian Ashfaq requested the court to discharge his client from the case. He also gave references of various judgments of the courts in similar matters.

However, the public prosecutor opposed the request of defence to discharge Mr. Shoaib from the case.

After hearing arguments, the court ordered to discharge the former general from the FIR.

It may be mentioned here that the police had arrested Lt. Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib on February 27, from his residence in Federal capital. He had been in police custody as the local court had granted it a three days his physical remand.

