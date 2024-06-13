Open Menu

Court Discharges Anchorperson Imran Riaz In Fraud Case

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Court discharges anchorperson Imran Riaz in fraud case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) A local court on Thursday discharged anchorperson Imran Riaz in a fraud case registered by Nishtar Town police.

Judicial Magistrate Kamran Zafar conducted the proceedings of the case at Model Town court, wherein the police produced the anchorperson upon the expiry of a one-day physical remand.

The police submitted that the investigations could not be completed during the remand period and pleaded with the court to extend physical remand.

However, the anchorperson's counsel opposed the remand request and argued that his client was implicated in the bogus case. He pleaded with the court to discharge his client from the case.

The court, after hearing arguments from both parties, discharged anchorperson Imran Riaz in the monetary fraud case.

Nishtar Town police had registered the case against the anchorperson on charges of taking Rs 25 million from complainant, Asad Arif, who is the owner of Al-Rehman Real Estate Centre.

Related Topics

Hearing Police From Million Court

Recent Stories

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

3 hours ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

6 hours ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

6 hours ago
 PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

8 hours ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

8 hours ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

8 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

12 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

21 hours ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

21 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

21 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan