Court discharges Muhammad Khan Bhatti in corruption case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :A local court on Friday discharged Muhammad Khan Batti, former principal secretary to chief minister Punjab, in a corruption case.

Earlier, Anti- Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab produced Muhammad Khan Bhatti before Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk at District Courts.

The ACE officials argued before the court that the accused had been arrested in connection with a corruption case and his physical remand was required for investigations.

However, Bhatti's counsel opposed the plea, saying that the ACE did not have any evidence of corruption against his client.

The court, after hearing arguments, discharged Muhammad Khan Bhatti from the case.

The ACE Punjab had registered a case against Muhammad Khan Bhatti and others on charges of receiving Rs 125 million as kickbacks from a foreign company.