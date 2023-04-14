UrduPoint.com

Court Discharges Muhammad Khan Bhatti In Corruption Case

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2023 | 09:27 PM

Court discharges Muhammad Khan Bhatti in corruption case

A local court on Friday discharged Muhammad Khan Batti, former principal secretary to chief minister Punjab, in a corruption case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :A local court on Friday discharged Muhammad Khan Batti, former principal secretary to chief minister Punjab, in a corruption case.

Earlier, Anti- Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab produced Muhammad Khan Bhatti before Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk at District Courts.

The ACE officials argued before the court that the accused had been arrested in connection with a corruption case and his physical remand was required for investigations.

However, Bhatti's counsel opposed the plea, saying that the ACE did not have any evidence of corruption against his client.

The court, after hearing arguments, discharged Muhammad Khan Bhatti from the case.

The ACE Punjab had registered a case against Muhammad Khan Bhatti and others on charges of receiving Rs 125 million as kickbacks from a foreign company.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Chief Minister Punjab Company From Million Court

Recent Stories

French Constitutional Council Approves Raising Ret ..

French Constitutional Council Approves Raising Retirement Age to 64

7 minutes ago
 NA passes resolution rejecting aggressive attempt ..

NA passes resolution rejecting aggressive attempt to undermine Parliament's auth ..

7 minutes ago
 US Welcomes UN-Mediated Prisoner Exchange in Yemen ..

US Welcomes UN-Mediated Prisoner Exchange in Yemen - White House

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chair ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chairs meeting to review prison ref ..

7 minutes ago
 IMF Opts Not to Release Joint Communique, Issues C ..

IMF Opts Not to Release Joint Communique, Issues Chair Statement Instead - Calvi ..

7 minutes ago
 Over 60,000 Sign Petition Criticizing Netflix's Bl ..

Over 60,000 Sign Petition Criticizing Netflix's Black African Cleopatra

41 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.