Court Discharges Muhammad Khan Bhatti In Principal Secretary Appointment Case

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2023 | 06:44 PM

Court discharges Muhammad Khan Bhatti in principal secretary appointment case

A local court on Wednesday discharged former PA secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti in the principal secretary appointment case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) A local court on Wednesday discharged former PA secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti in the principal secretary appointment case.

Earlier, Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) officials produced Muhammad Khan Bhatti before Judicial Magistrate Imran Abid in district courts.

The ACE's prosecutor submitted that Muhammad Khan Bhatti was appointed as principal secretary to chief minister Punjab in violation of rules and regulations. He pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused to know reasons for his appointment.

However, Bhatti's counsel opposed the remand plea, adding that his client did not have any link with the case.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, dismissed the request for physical remand of Muhammad Khan Bhatti and discharged him from the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bhatti served as principal secretary to chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi during the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf rule in Punjab.

