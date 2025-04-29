Open Menu

Court Discharges Pervaiz Ashraf In 3 RPPs References

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Court discharges Pervaiz Ashraf in 3 RPPs references

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday discharged 17 accused including former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in three rental power projects (RPPs) references, lodged by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Accountability Court-II Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich announced the verdict regarding discharging of accused in three references including Karkey, Bheki and Sharaqpur rental power project references.

The court also discharged former chairman WAPDA Tariq Hameed from the charges.

The accountability court discharged ten accused including Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in the Karkey case.

The Karkey Karadeniz Elektrik Uretim (Turkish Company) had also previously filed a claim of Rs 200 billion in damages against Pakistan, which was later withdrawn.

Similarly, six accused have been discharged from the Bhekhi Power Project reference including ex-chairman WAPDA Tariq Hameed. It was a Sheikhupura-based project worth at approximately Rs 96 billion.

Likewise, in third reference pertaining to Sharaqpur Power Project, the court also discharged the accused. The references were filed by the NAB to the accountability courts.

It may be mentioned that former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf filed the acquittal pleas on October 29, 2024 under the NAB amendments.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

20 minutes ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

26 minutes ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

28 minutes ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

33 minutes ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

45 minutes ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

1 hour ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

1 hour ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

2 hours ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

2 hours ago
 Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s H ..

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..

4 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, an ..

Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan