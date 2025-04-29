Court Discharges Pervaiz Ashraf In 3 RPPs References
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday discharged 17 accused including former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in three rental power projects (RPPs) references, lodged by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
Accountability Court-II Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich announced the verdict regarding discharging of accused in three references including Karkey, Bheki and Sharaqpur rental power project references.
The court also discharged former chairman WAPDA Tariq Hameed from the charges.
The accountability court discharged ten accused including Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in the Karkey case.
The Karkey Karadeniz Elektrik Uretim (Turkish Company) had also previously filed a claim of Rs 200 billion in damages against Pakistan, which was later withdrawn.
Similarly, six accused have been discharged from the Bhekhi Power Project reference including ex-chairman WAPDA Tariq Hameed. It was a Sheikhupura-based project worth at approximately Rs 96 billion.
Likewise, in third reference pertaining to Sharaqpur Power Project, the court also discharged the accused. The references were filed by the NAB to the accountability courts.
It may be mentioned that former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf filed the acquittal pleas on October 29, 2024 under the NAB amendments.
