Court dismissed bail application of four SU students

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :The Anti Terrorism Court here on Saturday dismissed the bail application of 4 students of Sindh University who were arrested on December 1 and were booked in an FIR of sedition at the campus in Jamshoro district.

According to details, students Aakash Lakho, Arsalan Arisar, Zohaib Lakho and Abdul Qudoos Arisar were produced before the ATC judge with the Jamshoro police seeking an extension in their remand.

The student's lawyer Mir Ahmed Mangrio argued that keeping in view the fact that it had not been decided as to which court of law would hear the case against his clients should be released on bail.

The public prosecutor, however, disagreed and prayed the court to keep the arrested students in custody.

The court while extending their judicial remand sent them to Nara Jail.

The court also ordered the police to submit the final charge sheet by December 21.

The ATC conducted the trial on the order of the Sindh High Court which on December 9 had directed to hold the bail hearing until the SHC decided at its December 20 hearing if the ATC was the right court to conduct a trial against the varsity students.