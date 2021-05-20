UrduPoint.com
Court Dismisses Abbasi's Defamation Suit Against Sheikh Rasheed

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 10:50 PM

Court dismisses Abbasi's defamation suit against Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Additional Session Judge Naqeeb Shahzad on Thursday dismissed a defamation suit filed by Pakistan Muslim League-N former MNA Hanif Abbasi against the Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

According to details, Hanif Abbasi had filed a petition against the AML chief to pay him Rs 10 billion as compensation for defaming him on tv and in public gatherings.

Despite repeated summons, Hanif Abbasi failed to appear before the Court and failed to provide any evidence.

The Judge dismissed the case for lack of proof and absence.

More Stories From Pakistan

