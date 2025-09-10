Open Menu

Court Dismisses Accused Bail In Case Of Threatening Tiktoker Girl

September 10, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) A local court on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of accused arrested in a case pertaining to the threatening and extorting cash from tiktoker Samiya Hijab.

The court also granted the police a two-day physical remand of the accused Hassan Zahid in the case. The court, however, remanded the accused in judicial custody in case of kidnapping Samiya Hijab.

Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mahmood Chaudhry heard the case. During the hearing, accused Hassan Zahid was presented in court. The court made accused Hassan Zahid judicial upon the expiry of his remand in the kidnapping case and dismissed the bail of the accused in the case of threatening and extorting cash.

Upon which the police arrested Hassan Zahid in another case and requested an 8-day physical remand, taking the position that mobile phones, a V8 vehicle and weapons etc should be recovered from the accused, while other accused should also be arrested on the basis of the accused’s identification.

On this occasion, the defense lawyer opposed the physical remand and said that Hassan Zahid and Samiya Hijab were engaged. When Hassan Zahid was arrested in the second FIR, the accused was in a rest house at the time of the incident.

After hearing the arguments, the court handed over Hassan Zahid, the accused in the case of intimidation and extortion, to the police on a two-day physical remand. Two separate cases have been registered against Hassan Zahid in Shalimar police station.

