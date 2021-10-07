UrduPoint.com

Court Dismisses Accused Petition In Noor Mukadam Murder Case

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 08:46 PM

Court dismisses accused petition in Noor Mukadam murder case

A lower court of here on Thursday dismissed a petition of accused seeking access to the digital evidence against him in Noor Mukadam murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :A lower court of here on Thursday dismissed a petition of accused seeking access to the digital evidence against him in Noor Mukadam murder case.

The court summoned all accused on October 14, to frame charges against them.

Additional District and Session Judge Atta Rabani announced the decision which was reserved on last hearing.

After this, the hearing of the case was adjourned till next date.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder October All Court

Recent Stories

Russian editors warn time up, 15 years since Polit ..

Russian editors warn time up, 15 years since Politkovskaya murder

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy, Royal Saudi Naval Forces conduct li ..

Pakistan Navy, Royal Saudi Naval Forces conduct live weapon firing during Exerci ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan firmly stands by global, regional institu ..

Pakistan firmly stands by global, regional institutions & states to bring sustai ..

2 minutes ago
 India to re-open for tourists from October 15

India to re-open for tourists from October 15

3 minutes ago
 Just 44% of US Voters Have Confidence in Elected L ..

Just 44% of US Voters Have Confidence in Elected Leaders, Candidates - Poll

6 minutes ago
 European Parliament Adopts Resolution Demanding Ne ..

European Parliament Adopts Resolution Demanding New Sanctions Against Belarus

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.