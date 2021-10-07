Court dismisses accused petition in Noor Mukadam murder case

A lower court of here on Thursday dismissed a petition of accused seeking access to the digital evidence against him in Noor Mukadam murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :A lower court of here on Thursday dismissed a petition of accused seeking access to the digital evidence against him in Noor Mukadam murder case.

The court summoned all accused on October 14, to frame charges against them.

Additional District and Session Judge Atta Rabani announced the decision which was reserved on last hearing.

After this, the hearing of the case was adjourned till next date.