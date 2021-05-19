UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Dismisses Acquittal Plea Of Mandviwala In Kidney Hills Reference

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

Court dismisses acquittal plea of Mandviwala in Kidney Hills reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court Wednesday rejected the acquittal pleas of accused including former deputy chairman senate Saleem Mandviwala in Kidney Hills corruption reference and fixed May 24, a date for indictment.

The court directed all the accused to ensure their attendance on next date of hearing so that charges could be framed against them.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the acquittal pleas of Saleem Mandviwala, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed and Ijaz Haroon in Kidney Hill reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to former deputy chairman senate on his lawyer's request.

Earlier, the court reserved the decision after conclusion of arguments from both sides at large and later dismissed the acquittal cases filed by the accused.

The court, however, stated that the decision regarding the permanent exemption of Saleem Mandviwala would be taken after the indictment of the accused.

The court instructed all accused to ensure their attendances on May 24, and adjourned hearing of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Senate National Accountability Bureau May All From Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries Limited Court

Recent Stories

French parliamentary delegation visits FNC

6 minutes ago

Govt displays preliminary model of an electronic v ..

17 minutes ago

FM -98 hosts webinar on 70th anniversary of Pak-Ch ..

17 minutes ago

In the last two months more than 15000 people have ..

18 minutes ago

Indian Military Hoists National Flag at Security P ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan, China to have 350 km shorter road connec ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.