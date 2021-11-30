UrduPoint.com

Court Dismisses Acquittal Pleas Of Co-accused In LNG Reference

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 07:26 PM

Court dismisses acquittal pleas of co-accused in LNG reference

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday dismissed the acquittal pleas of co-accused in LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday dismissed the acquittal pleas of co-accused in LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail and others.

The court instructed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to present its witnesses for testimony on next hearing and continue the trial.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan announced the decision on acquittal pleas of co-accused including Uzma Adil, Ameen Rajput and others.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others appeared before the court during the hearing.

At the outset of hearing, the court announced verdict after listening arguments from both sides. It may be mentioned here that ex-prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Mifta Ismail had not filed acquittal pleas before court.

The petitioners had prayed the court to dismiss the case adopting the stance that it didn't fall under jurisdiction of accountability court after the amendments in NAB ordinance.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi May From Court

Recent Stories

ADNEC to host first edition of Auto Moto exhibitio ..

ADNEC to host first edition of Auto Moto exhibition in October 2022

22 minutes ago
 Commissioner vows to reclaim state land, amenity p ..

Commissioner vows to reclaim state land, amenity plots from grabbers

2 minutes ago
 Reference against Ahsan Iqbal adjourned till Dec 2 ..

Reference against Ahsan Iqbal adjourned till Dec 21

2 minutes ago
 BISE devises workshops plan for marking staff

BISE devises workshops plan for marking staff

2 minutes ago
 FPCCI delegation meets CM, discuss problems of tra ..

FPCCI delegation meets CM, discuss problems of traders, industrialists

2 minutes ago
 VC Gomal inaugurates three-day VCLA-6 to promote s ..

VC Gomal inaugurates three-day VCLA-6 to promote students

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.