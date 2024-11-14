Open Menu

Court Dismisses Acquittal Pleas Of PTI Founder, Bushra Bibi

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 07:46 PM

Court dismisses acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

A local court on Thursday dismissed the acquittal pleas of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s founder and Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana-II case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A local court on Thursday dismissed the acquittal pleas of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s founder and Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana-II case.

The court fixed November 18, a date to indict the two accused in the said case.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjamand announced the verdict in Central Jail Adiala Rawalpindi which was previously reserved after hearing arguments from two sides.

It may be mentioned here that the court had postponed hearing of November 12, and couldn’t announce the verdict.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had directed the trial court to re-decide the acquittal pleas of the two accused after hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jail Rawalpindi May November Islamabad High Court From Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

CM KPK inaugurates School of Paramedical Sciences ..

CM KPK inaugurates School of Paramedical Sciences & Technology Park in Haripur

31 seconds ago
 Int’l Squash Championship from Nov 18

Int’l Squash Championship from Nov 18

21 seconds ago
 Red Crescent host workshop on climate change aware ..

Red Crescent host workshop on climate change awareness

38 seconds ago
 'Welcome back': Trump, Biden shake hands in White ..

'Welcome back': Trump, Biden shake hands in White House

13 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 saves boy who attempted suicide

Rescue 1122 saves boy who attempted suicide

13 minutes ago
 Siddique sworn in as PPSC member

Siddique sworn in as PPSC member

13 minutes ago
Motorways closed at various sections due to fog, s ..

Motorways closed at various sections due to fog, smog

13 minutes ago
 Murder convict receives death sentence for shopkee ..

Murder convict receives death sentence for shopkeeper's murder in Hazro

13 minutes ago
 All Blacks fly-half Barrett returns from concussio ..

All Blacks fly-half Barrett returns from concussion against France

22 minutes ago
 Country’s unemployment rate stands at 6.3pc, you ..

Country’s unemployment rate stands at 6.3pc, youth most affected; NA body told

22 minutes ago
 The Punjab University awards 10 PhD degrees

The Punjab University awards 10 PhD degrees

22 minutes ago
 Afghanistan must act against terror groups; not te ..

Afghanistan must act against terror groups; not test Pakistani people's patience ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan