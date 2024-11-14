Court dismisses acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

A local court on Thursday dismissed the acquittal pleas of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s founder and Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana-II case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A local court on Thursday dismissed the acquittal pleas of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s founder and Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana-II case.

The court fixed November 18, a date to indict the two accused in the said case.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjamand announced the verdict in Central Jail Adiala Rawalpindi which was previously reserved after hearing arguments from two sides.

It may be mentioned here that the court had postponed hearing of November 12, and couldn’t announce the verdict.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had directed the trial court to re-decide the acquittal pleas of the two accused after hearing.