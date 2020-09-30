UrduPoint.com
Court Dismisses ANF Plea Seeking To Amend Charges Against Ali Mossa Gilani

Wed 30th September 2020

Court dismisses ANF plea seeking to amend charges against Ali Mossa Gilani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :A special court of Islamabad on Wednesday dismissed a petition moved by anti narcotics force seeking amendments in charges framed against Ali Mossa Gilani in ephedrine quota case.

Judge Sikandar Khan announced the judgement on the petition moved by anti narcotics force pertaining to the above matter.

After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till October 12.

Meanwhile, an Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir postponed its judgment on acquittal plea of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN)'s leader Sardar Mehtab Abbasi in illegal appointment reference in Pakistan International Airline (PIA). The court adjourned the matter till October 21.

