Court dismisses appeal against physical remand of Orya Maqbool Jan in cybercrime case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) A sessions court on Thursday dismissed an appeal against the physical remand of former bureaucrat and senior analyst Orya Maqbool Jan in a cybercrime case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Rafaqat Ali Qamar announced the reserved decision on the appeal against the analyst's physical remand. The court had reserved the verdict after hearing detailed arguments from both parties earlier in the day.

Orya Maqbool Jan's counsel, Ali Ashfaq, argued before the court that his client did not make any statement that insulted anyone.

He argued that it is the right of every person to criticize judicial decisions, adding that this right has been granted by the judiciary. He pleaded with the court to set aside the physical remand of his client in the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that Orya Maqbool Jan had been remanded into the Federal Investigation Agency's custody by a judicial magistrate until August 30. The FIA had registered a case against the analyst on charges of spreading religious hatred and making statements against institutions.