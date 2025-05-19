Open Menu

Court Dismisses Azam Swati’s Plea To Meet PTI Leaders In Jail

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Court dismisses Azam Swati’s plea to meet PTI leaders in jail

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday dismissed an application filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Khan Swati seeking permission to meet detained party leaders at Kot Lakhpat Jail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday dismissed an application filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Khan Swati seeking permission to meet detained party leaders at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gul conducted proceedings on the application and announced the decision on its completion.

During the hearing, Advocate Adnan Kalar, representing Swati, argued that the jail authorities had denied them access to the incarcerated PTI leaders despite repeated attempts.“We approached the jail three times for a meeting, but the superintendent refused to allow us entry,” the counsel stated.

A report submitted to the court by the Superintendent of Kot Lakhpat Jail confirmed the denial, citing prison rules that permit visitation only by immediate family members.

The report further noted that Azam Swati has no blood relation with the detainees.

Subsequently, the court dismissed the application and ruled that, according to jail regulations, only family members are allowed to visit under-trial prisoners.

Swati, through his application, had requested the court to allow a meeting with fellow party leaders for consultation on political matters.“I wish to meet Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others for political discussions,” Swati stated in his plea.

Currently, senior PTI figures including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed are being held at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Recent Stories

PM pays tribute to security forces for killing thr ..

PM pays tribute to security forces for killing three terrorists of BLF

24 seconds ago
 Big Wah Cantt rally expresses solidarity with Pak ..

Big Wah Cantt rally expresses solidarity with Pak Army

25 seconds ago
 Bugti congratulates Hazara community on occasion ..

Bugti congratulates Hazara community on occasion of Hazar Culture Day

8 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh ..

ATC extends interim bail of Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh until May 26

8 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews revenue matters

Meeting reviews revenue matters

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Police's 127 driving training schools provi ..

Punjab Police's 127 driving training schools providing services to citizens

8 minutes ago
All Pakistan Business Plan Competition held at NTU ..

All Pakistan Business Plan Competition held at NTUF

8 minutes ago
 RPO holds Khuli Katcheri to address public grievan ..

RPO holds Khuli Katcheri to address public grievances

3 minutes ago
 Sindh PAC sought details of media advertisements i ..

Sindh PAC sought details of media advertisements issued since 2019

3 minutes ago
 Culture minister Aurangzeb Khan pays visit to NAPA

Culture minister Aurangzeb Khan pays visit to NAPA

3 minutes ago
 Colombian Influencer María José Estupiñán shot ..

Colombian Influencer María José Estupiñán shot dead outside her home

28 minutes ago
 Nine Bills pass through Senate

Nine Bills pass through Senate

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan