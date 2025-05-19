Court Dismisses Azam Swati’s Plea To Meet PTI Leaders In Jail
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2025 | 09:20 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday dismissed an application filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Khan Swati seeking permission to meet detained party leaders at Kot Lakhpat Jail
ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gul conducted proceedings on the application and announced the decision on its completion.
During the hearing, Advocate Adnan Kalar, representing Swati, argued that the jail authorities had denied them access to the incarcerated PTI leaders despite repeated attempts.“We approached the jail three times for a meeting, but the superintendent refused to allow us entry,” the counsel stated.
A report submitted to the court by the Superintendent of Kot Lakhpat Jail confirmed the denial, citing prison rules that permit visitation only by immediate family members.
The report further noted that Azam Swati has no blood relation with the detainees.
Subsequently, the court dismissed the application and ruled that, according to jail regulations, only family members are allowed to visit under-trial prisoners.
Swati, through his application, had requested the court to allow a meeting with fellow party leaders for consultation on political matters.“I wish to meet Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others for political discussions,” Swati stated in his plea.
Currently, senior PTI figures including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed are being held at Kot Lakhpat Jail.
