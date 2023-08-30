Court dismisses bail petition of Ali Wazir

A local court on Wednesday dismissed the post arrest bail petition of former MNA Ali Wazir in a case pertaining to protest and interfering the official course

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :A local court on Wednesday dismissed the post arrest bail petition of former MNA Ali Wazir in a case pertaining to protest and interfering the official course.

Duty Judge Abdul Majid Qazi announced the verdict on bail petition of Ali Wazir in a case registered by Tarnol Police Station.

The court had reserved the verdict on August 28, after hearing arguments from two sides.

In a written order, the court said that the Federal government had granted conditional permission to PTM for holding a rally in capital.

Ali Wazir had been leading this rally as per the facts.

The order said that the participants of the rally had blocked the GT Road while violating the codes due to which the public felt hardships.

It further said that it was the responsibility of Ali Wazir to control the participants of the rally and maintain the traffic flow at GT Road.

The accused could not be freed from the responsibilities by taking the stance that he had no role in the incident.

The order said that the accused was not entitled for the post arrest bail in current circumstances.

Therefore, his bail case was being dismissed.