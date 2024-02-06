Court Dismisses Bail Petition Of PTI Leader
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 10:54 PM
An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday rejected the bail of PTI’s leader Aamer Masood Mughal in a case registered by Golra Police station
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday rejected the bail of PTI’s leader Aamer Masood Mughal in a case registered by Golra Police station.
ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the bail petition of PTI leader. During the hearing, the public prosecutor raised objection against the plea and said the petitioner had not fulfilled the required code and procedure. He said that the accused was also not cooperating with the investigation and prayed the court to dismiss the bail petition.
The prosecution informed the court that it didn’t require custody of the accused in three cases out of five. The court disposed of the bail petition in three cases and dismissed a bail petition regarding a case registered in Golra Police Station.
Further hearing of the case was then adjourned till February 13.
Meanwhile, the Additional District and Session Court adjourned pleas for the interim bails in four cases till February 12, due to the leave of Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra.
Recent Stories
PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar
29 candidates to contest in PS-60
Advocacy group seeks political participation of PWDs in general election
PML-N only representative party of people: Nawab Sulman
Educational, health institutions top priority for NA-55: Faisal
Scientists study levels of toxic mercury in Antarctic seals, whales
One suspect killed, another injured in police encounters
Dr Gohar Ejaz, CM KPK discuss peaceful conduct of Elections in province
CDWP recommends Rs 23.8 bln project for automated indus basin irrigation system
Recommendations worked out on missing persons issue to be handed over to next go ..
Ali Mardan inaugurates computerized Arms License, Succession Certificates
Political stability need of hour: Rana Tanveer
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar4 minutes ago
-
29 candidates to contest in PS-603 minutes ago
-
Advocacy group seeks political participation of PWDs in general election12 minutes ago
-
PML-N only representative party of people: Nawab Sulman12 minutes ago
-
Educational, health institutions top priority for NA-55: Faisal12 minutes ago
-
One suspect killed, another injured in police encounters14 minutes ago
-
Dr Gohar Ejaz, CM KPK discuss peaceful conduct of Elections in province12 minutes ago
-
Recommendations worked out on missing persons issue to be handed over to next govt: Solangi42 minutes ago
-
Ali Mardan inaugurates computerized Arms License, Succession Certificates51 minutes ago
-
Political stability need of hour: Rana Tanveer51 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to continue its support to Kashmiris till their freedom: Ejaz51 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary visits Election Control Room in Quetta1 hour ago