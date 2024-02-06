Court dismisses bail petition of PTI leader

(@FahadShabbir)

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday rejected the bail of PTI’s leader Aamer Masood Mughal in a case registered by Golra Police station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday rejected the bail of PTI’s leader Aamer Masood Mughal in a case registered by Golra Police station.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the bail petition of PTI leader. During the hearing, the public prosecutor raised objection against the plea and said the petitioner had not fulfilled the required code and procedure. He said that the accused was also not cooperating with the investigation and prayed the court to dismiss the bail petition.

The prosecution informed the court that it didn’t require custody of the accused in three cases out of five. The court disposed of the bail petition in three cases and dismissed a bail petition regarding a case registered in Golra Police Station.

Further hearing of the case was then adjourned till February 13.

Meanwhile, the Additional District and Session Court adjourned pleas for the interim bails in four cases till February 12, due to the leave of Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra.