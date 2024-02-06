Open Menu

Court Dismisses Bail Petition Of PTI Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 10:54 PM

Court dismisses bail petition of PTI leader

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday rejected the bail of PTI’s leader Aamer Masood Mughal in a case registered by Golra Police station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday rejected the bail of PTI’s leader Aamer Masood Mughal in a case registered by Golra Police station.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the bail petition of PTI leader. During the hearing, the public prosecutor raised objection against the plea and said the petitioner had not fulfilled the required code and procedure. He said that the accused was also not cooperating with the investigation and prayed the court to dismiss the bail petition.

The prosecution informed the court that it didn’t require custody of the accused in three cases out of five. The court disposed of the bail petition in three cases and dismissed a bail petition regarding a case registered in Golra Police Station.

Further hearing of the case was then adjourned till February 13.

Meanwhile, the Additional District and Session Court adjourned pleas for the interim bails in four cases till February 12, due to the leave of Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Police Station February Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar

PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar

4 minutes ago
 29 candidates to contest in PS-60

29 candidates to contest in PS-60

3 minutes ago
 Advocacy group seeks political participation of PW ..

Advocacy group seeks political participation of PWDs in general election

12 minutes ago
 PML-N only representative party of people: Nawab S ..

PML-N only representative party of people: Nawab Sulman

12 minutes ago
 Educational, health institutions top priority for ..

Educational, health institutions top priority for NA-55: Faisal

12 minutes ago
 Scientists study levels of toxic mercury in Antarc ..

Scientists study levels of toxic mercury in Antarctic seals, whales

12 minutes ago
One suspect killed, another injured in police enco ..

One suspect killed, another injured in police encounters

14 minutes ago
 Dr Gohar Ejaz, CM KPK discuss peaceful conduct of ..

Dr Gohar Ejaz, CM KPK discuss peaceful conduct of Elections in province

12 minutes ago
 CDWP recommends Rs 23.8 bln project for automated ..

CDWP recommends Rs 23.8 bln project for automated indus basin irrigation system

42 minutes ago
 Recommendations worked out on missing persons issu ..

Recommendations worked out on missing persons issue to be handed over to next go ..

42 minutes ago
 Ali Mardan inaugurates computerized Arms License, ..

Ali Mardan inaugurates computerized Arms License, Succession Certificates

51 minutes ago
 Political stability need of hour: Rana Tanveer

Political stability need of hour: Rana Tanveer

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan