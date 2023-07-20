Open Menu

Court Dismisses Bail Petitions Of 3 LDA Officers

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2023 | 08:21 PM

An anti-corruption court on Thursday dismissed post-arrest bail petitions of three Lahore Development Authority (LDA) officers, involved in giving approval to an illegal construction plan for a plaza

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :An anti-corruption court on Thursday dismissed post-arrest bail petitions of three Lahore Development Authority (LDA) officers, involved in giving approval to an illegal construction plan for a plaza.

Anti- Corruption Court Judge Ali Raza Awan heard the bail petitions of LDA Director Salman Mahfooz, LDA Deputy Director Tayyab Ali and LDA Assistant Director Inayat Ali.

The defence counsel argued before the court that the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had nominated his clients in a baseless case.

He pleaded with the court to grant post-arrest bail to them. However, the ACE prosecutor requested the court to dismiss the bail petitions as solid evidence was available against the accused.

The court, after hearing arguments of parties, dismissed the bail petitions.

The ACE Punjab had registered a case against the accused on charges of approving an illegal plan for a plaza. The ACE alleged that the accused gave the approval after receiving kickbacks, and caused loss to the exchequer.

