- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects case
Court Dismisses Bail Petitions Of Two Co-accused In Gujrat Development Projects Case
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2024 | 08:45 PM
An accountability court on Thursday dismissed bail petitions of two co-accused in a case of alleged corruption in Gujrat's development projects against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) An accountability court on Thursday dismissed bail petitions of two co-accused in a case of alleged corruption in Gujrat's development projects against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.
The court dismissed bail petitions of co-accused, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary to chief minister, and Asif Mehmood.
Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani heard bail petitions filed by the accused and announced the verdict on completion of arguments by the defence counsel and prosecution.
The National Accountability Bureau had filed a reference against Parvez Elahi and 13 others on the charges of “misusing authority and receiving kickbacks” in Gujrat’s development projects. The bureau had accused the former chief minister and others of receiving Rs1.2 billion as kickbacks in 116 development projects.
Recent Stories
FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange
PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year
Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karachi airport
Independent candidate from PP-89 joins PPP
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.149 billion
Ahmad Jawad appointed convener of FPCCI agri committee
Non-custom paid items worth Rs 20mn recovered
FPCCI seeks govt's consultations for economic development
Liaqat Ali's journey from farming roots to business heights
Number of pending cases in courts increased by 3.9 %: Report
LCCI rejects proposed hike in KPT charges, utility prices
PTEA demands structural policy initiatives for economy revival
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting held regarding shortage of water3 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange3 minutes ago
-
Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karachi airport3 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate from PP-89 joins PPP3 minutes ago
-
Non-custom paid items worth Rs 20mn recovered15 minutes ago
-
Number of pending cases in courts increased by 3.9 %: Report27 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests CDA's DG Land after court terminates his bail51 minutes ago
-
PITB conducts workshop on 'The Art of Time Management'51 minutes ago
-
Colorful events held in celebration of Chinese New Year1 hour ago
-
Re-polling in six polling stations for NA-43 on Monday1 hour ago
-
FDA sports complex’s membership starts1 hour ago
-
Sports indispensable for mental, physical development: GCUF VC1 hour ago