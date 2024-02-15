Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects case

An accountability court on Thursday dismissed bail petitions of two co-accused in a case of alleged corruption in Gujrat's development projects against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) An accountability court on Thursday dismissed bail petitions of two co-accused in a case of alleged corruption in Gujrat's development projects against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

The court dismissed bail petitions of co-accused, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary to chief minister, and Asif Mehmood.

Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani heard bail petitions filed by the accused and announced the verdict on completion of arguments by the defence counsel and prosecution.

The National Accountability Bureau had filed a reference against Parvez Elahi and 13 others on the charges of “misusing authority and receiving kickbacks” in Gujrat’s development projects. The bureau had accused the former chief minister and others of receiving Rs1.2 billion as kickbacks in 116 development projects.