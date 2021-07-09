Court dismisses bail plea of accused in cyber crime case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Friday dismissed bail petition of a man, accused of uploading edited pictures of a girl on social media with the aim of defaming her.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Ali Abbas heard the bail application of accused Fahid.

A counsel for the petitioner argued before the court that the Federal Investigation Agency's Cyber Crime Wing had registered a case against his client. He submitted that all allegations were baseless and pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his client.

However, the complainant's counsel opposed the bail plea, saying that the accused took pictures of his client from Facebook and after editing, uploaded them again. He submitted that the accused distorted pictures with an aim to defame his client. He submitted that solid evidence was available against the accused.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, dismissed the bail petition. However, the accused managed to escape from the court premises.