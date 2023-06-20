UrduPoint.com

Court Dismisses Bail Plea Of Asad Qaiser

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2023 | 07:55 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :A local court on Tuesday dismissed the interim bail petition of former speaker national assembly Asad Qaiser in a case registered by Sangjani Police Station.

Additional District and Session Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra announced the verdict after hearing arguments from two sides at length.

Asad Qaiser's lawyer Afzal Murawat prayed the court to confirm the interim bail of his client as he had no connect with the crime. He said that there was no proof against Asad Qaiser.

However, the prosecutor prayed the court to dismiss the bail of the accused and said that the petitioner had instigated the party worker for riot and violence. The court earlier reserved the judgment and later dismissed the petition.

More Stories From Pakistan

