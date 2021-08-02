UrduPoint.com

Court Dismisses Bail Plea Of MPA Nazir Chohan In Cyber Crime Case

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 09:28 PM

A sessions court on Monday dismissed the bail application of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Nazir Chohan in a cyber crime case

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Rashid Phularwan heard the bail petition filed by the MPA.

At the start of the proceedings, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) presented the case record before the court.

A counsel for the petitioner argued that the FIA had registered a cyber crime case against his client on a complaint of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar. He submitted that his client had been accused of running hate speech campaigns on social media platforms against the advisor.

He submitted that all allegations were baseless and no charge could be proved during the investigation.

He further submitted that his client had been sent to jail on judicial remand and his custody was no longer required for investigations. He pleaded with the court for grant of bail to his client in the given matter.

However, FIA prosecutor opposed the bail application, saying that the accused was found guilty during the investigations.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, reserved its verdict for a short while. Later, the court dismissed the bail application.

The FIA cyber crime had registered a case against the MPA on the complaint of Mirza Shahzad Akbar under sections 11 and 20 of PECA and r/w 298, 500, 505(C), 506 of the PPC and 29 Telegraph Act.

