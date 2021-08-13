UrduPoint.com

Court Dismisses Bail Plea Of Woman Involved In Electrocution Of Two Stepchildren

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 09:35 PM

A sessions court on Friday dismissed bail application of a woman, who allegedly electrocuted her two stepchildren in Raiwind area.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sahir islam heard the pre-arrest bail petition of the woman, Aneela.

During the proceedings, the investigation officer submitted a complete report about the investigations. He stated that a case had been registered against the accused. He submitted that the accused electrocuted her stepson and stepdaughter and then left the house after locking it.

Subsequently, the court dismissed the bail application filed by the accused.

Later, the police arrested the accused from court premises.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had granted interim bail to the accused earlier.

The petitioner had filed the petition stating that she was a resident of Raiwind area. She submitted that her stepson and stepdaughter died of electrocution and it was feared that the police might arrest her. She pleaded with the court for grant of bail, claiming that she was innocent.

It is alleged that Aneela electrocuted her stepchildren on June 28, when her husband left the house. The two deceased toddlers were identified as a six-year-old Abuzar and five-year-old Aman Shehzadi.

