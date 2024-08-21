Court Dismisses Bail Pleas Of Accused In APPC's Corruption Scam
Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2024 | 07:27 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) A special court on Wednesday dismissed the bail petitions of three accused involved in a multimillion rupees corruption scam of Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (APPC), the state run news agency.
Special Judge Central heard the post-arrest bail petitions of three accused including Project Director Muhammad Ghawas Khan, former Deputy Director Musawar Imran and Ex-Chief Computer Engineer Saad Mudassar.
During the hearing, APP's Legal Advisor Sardar Yaqoob Mastoi argued that all the accused were members of the procurement committee and they submitted 60 cheques to Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) through forged signatures. The lawyer said that 124 million rupees of the tax-payers were looted by the accused through corrupt practices in government institution.
The advocate argued that the lower court had terminated the bails of the accused but they managed to escape. The three accused have caused millions of rupees in losses to the national news organization through corruption, he maintained.
After hearing the arguments, the court rejected the bail petitions of the three accused.
It should be noted that the FIA Anti-Corruption Cell has registered a corruption case against the accused including Ghawas Khan, Saad Mudassar and Musawar Imran, Bilal Zafar (Deputy Director Cyber Wing Ministry of Information), Arshad Majeed Chaudhry (Manager Accounts), Ziaullah Bhutto (Director Admin & P&D), officials of M/s Tejari Pakistan Private Limited, M/s New Horizon, M/s Artech System, M/s Media Links under Sections 34.409, 420, 468, 471, PPC r/w 5(2) 47 PCA.
