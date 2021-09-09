Court dismisses defamation case against PM Imran Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :A local court in Swabi district Thursday dismissed a defamation case filed by former MPA Meraj Hamyun against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Asadullah Khan, Additional District and Session Judge Swabi, dismissed the case of Meraj Hamayun under 7 Rule 11 CPC after hearing arguments of the petitioner and defence counsels besides examining records.

Senior lawyers, Intezar Hussain Punjwana and Naeem Haider, who appeared on behalf of the Prime Minister in the case told a news conference here that former MPA Meraj Hamayun had filed a defamation suit of Rs 5 billion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, which was dismissed by the court today.

Intezar advocate said Meraj Hamayun had challenged the action of PTI Chairman taken against her for allegedly selling her vote during 2018 Senate Elections.

He said the court dismissed the case on the grounds that it was timed barred and non- maintainable besides beyond of court's jurisdiction.

Intezar Hussain advocate said the case was a politically motivated and there was no substantial ground against his client.

He said action against the petitioner and others MPAs allegedly involved in horse trading and selling votes during 2018 senate election had been taken in line with inquiry committee's report and party's constitution by Imran Khan as capacity of PTI Chairman.

Intezar Hussain said the petitioner instead to give her reply to the party's show-cause notice and clear her position before disciplinary committee of PTI, has approached court and filed a damaging suit of Rs 5 billion against Prime Minister Imran and also made Defense Minister, Pervez Khattak and former PTI Central Information Secretary, late Naeemul Haq in the case.

He said a similar case was filed by another former MPA Fauzia Bibi in a Peshawar's court and detailed defense reply has been submitted.

Intezar Hussain said these cases were filed on mala-fied intentions and was an attempt to blackmail and bring the party leadership under pressure.

He said the PTI has adopted zero tolerance against corruption and horse trading in elections and introduced electronic voting machines to eliminate chances of sales and purchase of votes in elections.

The senior lawyers said dismissal of the case has proved that Imran Khan's action against former lawmakers was right.