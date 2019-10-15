Court dismisses defamation case against Prime Minister Imran Khan

(@imziishan)

A local court Tuesday dismissed a petition of PML (N) former MNA Hanif Abassi against Prime Minister Imran Khan in a defamation lawsuit

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :A local court Tuesday dismissed a petition of PML (N) former MNA Hanif Abassi against Prime Minister Imran Khan in a defamation lawsuit.

According to details, earlier Hanif Abbasi had filed a defamation suit against Prime Minister Imran Khan and demanded Rs10 billion as compensation for calling him as "drug peddler.

"As hearing started this day, counsel for Prime Minister Khan, advocate Shahid Gondal argued that Hanif Abassi had been awarded life imprisonment in ephedrine case in 2018, expressing his astonishment, how a person can file a defamation case convicted by a court of law in drug case.

Additional Session Judge Rawalpindi Malik Shafique Ahmed dismissed the petition after hearing the arguments from prosecutor and defence counsels.