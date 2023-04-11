Close
Court Dismisses ECP's Request For Early Hearing Of Toshakhana Case Against Imran Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :A lower court on Tuesday dismissed an application of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for early hearing of the Toshakhana criminal case against former prime minister Imran Khan.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the petition filed by the the District Election Commissioner Islamabad.

Imran Khan's counsel Khwaja Haris opposed the request, saying there was no reason to fix the case early for hearing as the court had already fixed April 29 with the ECP's consent.

ECP's lawyer Amjad Pervaiz said the allegation of discrimination against the ECP was wrong. The top court had given the judgment that the trial court should decide the corruption cases within three month.

He said the complaint against Imran Khan had been filed on merit and as per the directives of the Supreme Court.

The court first reserved the judgment and later announced it dismissing the application.

