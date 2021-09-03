UrduPoint.com

Court Dismisses EX Chairman BDA, ACS' Dev Balochistan Acquittal Plea

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 04:16 PM

Court dismisses EX Chairman BDA, ACS' Dev Balochistan acquittal plea

Accountability Court Quetta has rejected the plea of former Chairman Balochistan Development Authority (BDA) and former ACS Development Balochistan Atta Muhammad Jaffer from NAB reference in the Reko diq corruption case which accused a loss of trillions of rupees to the national treasury

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Accountability Court Quetta has rejected the plea of former Chairman Balochistan Development Authority (BDA) and former ACS Development Balochistan Atta Muhammad Jaffer from NAB reference in the Reko diq corruption case which accused a loss of trillions of rupees to the national treasury.

Quetta Accountability Court Judge Munawar Ahmad Shahwani in his judgment said that although there is no bar for an accused persons to file an application under section 265-K Cr.P.C at any stage of the proceedings for his discharge/ acquittal and keeping in mind facts and circumstances of the case the court has got ample powers to acquit any accused at any stage, NAB said press release issued here on Friday.

� ����������However, the Hon'ble Supreme Court has declared the Chaghi Hills Exploration Joint Venture Agreement illegal and void abinitio and since the former chairman of BDA has signed the CHEJVA agreement and the prosecution has leveled multiple allegations against him and without recording prosecution evidence it would cause prejudice to the either side so the plea of acquittal from the trial of the accused was hereby dismissed.

��������� It is to mentioned here that NAB Balochistan has filed a reference against 26 persons including former chairman BDA Ata Muhammad Jaffer on the charges of illegally benefiting a foreign company for personal gain.���������� According to the reference filed in the court, in year 1993, the CHEJVA agreement was signed between the BDA and an Australian company namely Broken Hills Proprietary, in which the Australian company was illegally benefited especially by the BDA officials.���������� Later, the investigation team headed by DG NAB Operations and DG NAB Balochistan with the approval of Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal filed a reference against 26 persons including former chairman and officers of BDA in the accountability court of Quetta.��������� Former Chairman Balochistan Development Authority and ACS Balochistan Ata Muhammad Jaffer had sought acquittal from corruption case under Section 265-K CrP.C to save himself from punishment but the accountability court has rejected the plea of the accused.

Related Topics

Corruption Balochistan Supreme Court Quetta National Accountability Bureau Company From Agreement Court Justice Javed Iqbal

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack in Saudi Arabia&# ..

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack in Saudi Arabia&#039;s Khamis Mushait

3 minutes ago
 Russian Diplomat Believes Full Operation of Kabul ..

Russian Diplomat Believes Full Operation of Kabul Airport May Be Restored Within ..

2 minutes ago
 Newly appointed judges take oath

Newly appointed judges take oath

2 minutes ago
 Recognizing Taliban or not, UK to continue humanit ..

Recognizing Taliban or not, UK to continue humanitarian assistance to Afghans: U ..

2 minutes ago
 EU to Initiate Political Platform of Cooperation W ..

EU to Initiate Political Platform of Cooperation With Neighbors of Afghanistan - ..

2 minutes ago
 Supplier says auto chip crunch to last until 2023

Supplier says auto chip crunch to last until 2023

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.