Court Dismisses FIA Plea For Physical Remand Of Elahi

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2023 | 09:31 PM

A sessions court on Wednesday dismissed an application filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) challenging the orders of not granting physical remand of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elah in a suspicious bank transactions case

An additional district and sessions judge announced the verdict on the FIA's application, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.

The FIA had appealed to sessions court for setting aside judicial magistrate orders of not granting physical remand of Parvez Elahi. The agency submitted that the orders were against the facts and could not sustain in the eyes of the law. The agency pleaded with the court to hand over Parvez Elahi on physical remand for investigations.

