ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :A local court on Monday dismissed the appeal of PTI's Chairman Imran Khan seeking cancellation of his non-bailable arrest warrants in the toshakhana case.

The court also maintained his arrest warrant in the said case.

District and Session Judge Zafar Iqbal announced the verdict which was reserved earlier after listening arguments from PTI's counsel.

Imran Khan's Lawyer Ali Bokhari Advocate prayed the court to provide a way as his client wanted to appear before the court.

He said that Imran Khan had always respected the judiciary.

The court remarked that the PTI's chief could move to IHC for bail cancellation and subsequently dismissed the petition.

It may be mentioned here that Islamabad Police had raided the residence of Imran Khan on Sunday after the lower court issued his non bailable arrest warrants.