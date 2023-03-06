ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :A local court on Monday dismissed the appeal of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s chairman Imran Khan and maintained his non-bailable arrest warrants in toshakhana case.

Additional Session Judge Zafar Iqbal announced the verdict which was earlier reserved after hearing arguments from the counsels.

In a three pages written order, the court said PTI's chairman Imran Khan deliberately did not appear despite he was in the position to attend the proceeding as he was appearing in other courts on the same day.

The order said that Imran Khan neither appeared nor he gave assurance regarding his attendance in personal capacity before the court due to which his petition was being terminated.

It further said that the petitioner did not challenge the decision of this court before the higher forum.

The court said that as per the counsel of Imran Khan, he was to appear before the session court on February 28, besides attending proceeding in Islamabad High Court (IHC) and in judicial complex.

The order said that trial was started on December 15, and PTI's chairman was summoned on January 8, but since that he never appeared before the court even once, the order said.

It added that the court had been granting exemptions from appearance to the accused on every hearing on his lawyer's request.

The court said that it had issued arrest warrants against Imran Khan for indictment in toshakhana case but he could not appear before it even on this day.

The court said that petitioner's counsel had stated that Imran Khan could not even think about to skip his attendance deliberately.

He had also stated that there were threats to the life of his client and he was already attacked once.

The lawyer had also stated that his client could not appear due to his attendance before high court.

Earlier, during the course of proceeding Imran Khan's lawyer Ali Bokhari prayed the court to grant a way to his client as he wanted to surrender before the court.

It may be mentioned here that the Islamabad police on Sunday had raided the house of PTI's chairman Imran Khan in Zaman Park Lahore after the court had issued his non-bailable arrest warrants in toshakhana case.