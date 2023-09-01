Court dismisses interim bail petitions of Shah Mahmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday dismissed the interim bail petitions of PTI's Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi in two cases, registered by Khanna Police Station.

The court also rejected the plea, seeking the summoning of former minister and granting him exemptions from personal appearance. ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the bail cases of the PTI leader and announced the verdict.

At the outset of hearing, Ali Bokhari Advocate prayed the court to either summon Shah Mehmood Qureshi or extend his interim bail.

He said that his client didn't miss the appearance deliberately, adding they were not demanding any extraordinary relief. However, the prosecutor prayed the court to dismiss the pre-arrest bail petitions of the accused.

The court reserved its verdict and later dismissed the bail petitions of PTI's leaders. It may be mentioned that Shah Mehmood Qureshi was currently in Adiala Jail on judicial remand in the cipher case.