Court Dismisses Javed Latif's Bail Plea In Defaming State Institutions Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 02:18 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Tuesday dismissed bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N ) MNA Javed Latif in defaming state institutions case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Wajid Minhas heard the pre-arrest bail petition filed by the MNA.

A counsel for the petitioner argued before the court that a fake FIR had been registered against his client. He submitted that the police had registered the case with malafide intentions.

He submitted that Javed latif made the statement during a tv talk show in a particular background. He submitted that it was a case of further inquiry whereas the police did not have powers to register the case.

He argued that all sections except one were bailable and pleaded with court to confirm the bail of his client and assured that he would completely cooperate with the police in investigations.

However, the prosecution opposed the bail plea, submitting that Javed Latif crossed limits in love of his leader.

He submitted that CD of Javed Latif's statement had been sent for forensic analysis and the case fulfill all legal requirements.

He submitted that all charges were not bailable and every one knew outcome of Javed Latif plea in the high court for quashing the FIR .

He pleaded with the court to dismiss the petition so that investigations could be completed from the accused.

The counsel for complainant also opposed bail plea of Javed Latif.

Subsequently, the court reserved verdict on bail plea for some time but later dismissed it.

Javed Latif along with his companions left the courtroom, while the court had reserved its verdict on the bail plea.

Township police had registered a case against Mian Javed Latif on March 20 for allegedly hurling insults at the state and its institutions in a talk show.

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of one Jamil Saleem of B-1 Township, under Sections 120, 120B, 153, 153-A, 500 and 505(ixb) and 506PPC.

