Court dismisses Meesha Shafi plea in defamation suit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :A sessions court Tuesday dismissed an application, filed by singer Meesha Shafi for permission to get completed her cross examination through video link in a defamation suit, filed by singer-actor Ali Zafar against her.

The court summoned Meesha Shafi in personal capacity on the next date of hearing.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Khan Mehmood had reserved the verdict on March 19 after hearing arguments by the parties on the application, and it was announced on Tuesday.

Meesha, through her application, submitted that she was living in Canada and she could not appear before the court in person.

She pleaded with the court to allow her to get completed the cross examination on his statement through the video link.

However, a counsel for Ali Zafar requested the court to dismiss the application with fine, as it was wastage of the court time.

The row between both singers started in 2018 when Meesha Shafi accused Zafar of harassing her "on more than two occasions''.

Later, Ali Zafar filed a Rs 1 billion defamation suit, saying that all allegations were baseless and unfounded and aimed to damage his reputation.