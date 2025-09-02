Open Menu

Court Dismisses NCCIA’s Appeal In Case Against Senior Journalist Khalid Jamil

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 10:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad in Tuesday dismissed the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency’s (NCCIA) appeal against the discharge of senior journalist Khalid Jamil due to non-pursuance.

The case was heard by Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka.

During the proceedings, no representative from the NCCIA appeared before the court despite the matter being fixed for hearing. After noting the absence, the judge ordered the appeal to be dismissed for non-prosecution.

Shortly after the dismissal, a lawyer representing the NCCIA appeared in court and explained that he had been attending another case in a different court, which caused the delay.

However, Judge Majoka responded that the appeal had already been dismissed and the order could not be reversed.

The NCCIA had filed the appeal challenging the decision of a judicial magistrate who had earlier discharged Khalid Jamil from the case. The agency had requested the higher court to annul the magistrate’s decision and revive the case against the journalist.

With the appeal dismissed, the magistrate’s order discharging Jamil remains intact.

More Stories From Pakistan