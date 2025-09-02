Court Dismisses NCCIA’s Appeal In Case Against Senior Journalist Khalid Jamil
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 10:29 PM
The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad in Tuesday dismissed the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency’s (NCCIA) appeal against the discharge of senior journalist Khalid Jamil due to non-pursuance
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad in Tuesday dismissed the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency’s (NCCIA) appeal against the discharge of senior journalist Khalid Jamil due to non-pursuance.
The case was heard by Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka.
During the proceedings, no representative from the NCCIA appeared before the court despite the matter being fixed for hearing. After noting the absence, the judge ordered the appeal to be dismissed for non-prosecution.
Shortly after the dismissal, a lawyer representing the NCCIA appeared in court and explained that he had been attending another case in a different court, which caused the delay.
However, Judge Majoka responded that the appeal had already been dismissed and the order could not be reversed.
The NCCIA had filed the appeal challenging the decision of a judicial magistrate who had earlier discharged Khalid Jamil from the case. The agency had requested the higher court to annul the magistrate’s decision and revive the case against the journalist.
With the appeal dismissed, the magistrate’s order discharging Jamil remains intact.
Recent Stories
ADR constitutional path to inexpensive, expeditious justice: Justice Gul Hassan
KP Govt dispatches 35 trucks of relief goods for Afghan earthquake victims
Two injured as old wall collapses in Multan
Opposition members accuses ministers’ absence in KP Assembly
Ambassador Rahim meets Mayor of Belgium's Watermael-Boitsfort
Martyr Major Atif laid to rest with full military honors
Pakistan, Japan developing cordial relations over time: Balochistan Governor Jaf ..
'Punjab CM played key role in mitigating flood devastation'
Student' painting showcase China -Pakistan friendship at PNCA
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, German envoy vows to expand ..
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur takes notice of potential s ..
"Medical Aesthetic Awareness" seminar on Wednesday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ADR constitutional path to inexpensive, expeditious justice: Justice Gul Hassan40 seconds ago
-
KP Govt dispatches 35 trucks of relief goods for Afghan earthquake victims41 seconds ago
-
Two injured as old wall collapses in Multan42 seconds ago
-
Opposition members accuses ministers’ absence in KP Assembly44 seconds ago
-
Martyr Major Atif laid to rest with full military honors13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Japan developing cordial relations over time: Balochistan Governor Jafar Khan Mandokhel13 minutes ago
-
Student' painting showcase China -Pakistan friendship at PNCA13 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, German envoy vows to expand cooperation13 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur takes notice of potential spread of dengue feve ..34 seconds ago
-
"Medical Aesthetic Awareness" seminar on Wednesday35 seconds ago
-
Nasir Shah urges residents of riverine areas to move to safe locations36 seconds ago
-
Nawab Sanaullah expresses sorrow on tragic accident of Pak Army helicopter in Baltistan37 seconds ago