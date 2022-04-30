UrduPoint.com

Court Dismisses Pervaiz Elahi Application For Case Registration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2022 | 09:23 PM

A sessions court on Saturday dismissed an application filed by Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi seeking directions for registration of a case in Punjab Assembly ruckus matter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :A sessions court on Saturday dismissed an application filed by Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi seeking directions for registration of a case in Punjab Assembly ruckus matter.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Hafiz Rizwan announced the verdict. The court had reserved the verdict after hearing arguments of parties on Friday.

Earlier, on Friday, SSP Civil Lines Safdar Kazmi appeared and submitted a report before the court. He submitted that already an FIR had been registered in the matter and investigation were being carried out.

He assured the court that action would be taken against the culprits and pleaded with the court to dismiss the application. The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, reserved its verdict.

